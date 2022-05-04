Aerospace Ground Equipment ensures aircraft are ready for flight

U.S. Airmen from the Aerospace Ground Equipment section, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group, fix a DASH 86 generator, turn on an HTD drive assembly, and manually pump a jammer to check that the cantilever lift arms work in case of electrical failure at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 5, 2022. The AGE section is responsible for maintaining and repairing the equipment that supplies electricity, hydraulic pressure and air pressure to U.S. aircraft. From inspecting and troubleshooting to making hands-on repairs and maintaining proper standards, AGE specialists make sure our planes are always ready for flight. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)
|04.05.2022
|04.11.2022 04:01
|Package
|838427
|220405-F-FU631-1001
|DOD_108909049
|00:01:24
|KW
|2
|2
