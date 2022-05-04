Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aerospace Ground Equipment ensures aircraft are ready for flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    04.05.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Daira Jackson 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the Aerospace Ground Equipment section, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group, fix a DASH 86 generator, turn on an HTD drive assembly, and manually pump a jammer to check that the cantilever lift arms work in case of electrical failure at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 5, 2022. The AGE section is responsible for maintaining and repairing the equipment that supplies electricity, hydraulic pressure and air pressure to U.S. aircraft. From inspecting and troubleshooting to making hands-on repairs and maintaining proper standards, AGE specialists make sure our planes are always ready for flight. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 04:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838427
    VIRIN: 220405-F-FU631-1001
    Filename: DOD_108909049
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerospace Ground Equipment ensures aircraft are ready for flight, by SrA Daira Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aerospace Ground Equipment
    AGE
    386 EMXG
    ASAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT