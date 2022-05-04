Aerospace Ground Equipment ensures aircraft are ready for flight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838427" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen from the Aerospace Ground Equipment section, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group, fix a DASH 86 generator, turn on an HTD drive assembly, and manually pump a jammer to check that the cantilever lift arms work in case of electrical failure at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 5, 2022. The AGE section is responsible for maintaining and repairing the equipment that supplies electricity, hydraulic pressure and air pressure to U.S. aircraft. From inspecting and troubleshooting to making hands-on repairs and maintaining proper standards, AGE specialists make sure our planes are always ready for flight. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daira Jackson)