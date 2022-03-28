Full Interview - Ask Mehmet - Ramadan

Mehmet Birbiri, 39th Air Base Wing Host Nation Advisor, explained Ramadan before the holiday started on American Forces Network-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 28, 2022. With Turkiye being a predominantly Muslim country, Birbiri educated and explained to listeners what Ramadan is and why it is important to the Muslim community before the holy month started on April 2, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 02:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838425
|VIRIN:
|220328-F-YT646-2728
|Filename:
|DOD_108909019
|Length:
|00:05:44
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
