    Ask Mehmet AFN-Incirlik Series - Ramadan

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Incirlik

    Mehmet Birbiri, 39th Air Base Wing Host Nation Advisor, explained Ramadan before the holiday started on American Forces Network-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 28, 2022. With Turkiye being a predominantly Muslim country, Birbiri educated and explained to listeners what Ramadan is and why it is important to the Muslim community before the holy month started on April 2, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 02:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 838423
    VIRIN: 220328-F-YT646-2727
    Filename: DOD_108909017
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Ramadan
    Incirlik Air Base
    Religion
    AFN-Incirlik
    Ask Mehmet
    Local Customs
    Host Nation Courtesy

