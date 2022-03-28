Ask Mehmet AFN-Incirlik Series - Ramadan

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838423" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mehmet Birbiri, 39th Air Base Wing Host Nation Advisor, explained Ramadan before the holiday started on American Forces Network-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 28, 2022. With Turkiye being a predominantly Muslim country, Birbiri educated and explained to listeners what Ramadan is and why it is important to the Muslim community before the holy month started on April 2, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)