Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brigadier General Lee Knowles Retirement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Charles Lee Knowles celebrates his retirement from the U.S. military after 35 years of service at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April. 10, 2022. Knowles most recently served as the assistant Adjutant General for the Alaska National Guard. He thanked his military family for all the shared memories and dedicated service during his time in uniform. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson and Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 21:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838416
    VIRIN: 220410-A-AJ907-1001
    PIN: 220410
    Filename: DOD_108908891
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Retirement
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Brigadier General Retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT