Brigadier General Lee Knowles Retirement

Alaska Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Charles Lee Knowles celebrates his retirement from the U.S. military after 35 years of service at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April. 10, 2022. Knowles most recently served as the assistant Adjutant General for the Alaska National Guard. He thanked his military family for all the shared memories and dedicated service during his time in uniform. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson and Sgt. Seth LaCount)