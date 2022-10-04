Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Ray Family

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.10.2022

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    April is the Month of the Military Child. It is a time to honor all the military children throughout the world and to recognize the sacrifices and challenges they face every day. Here on Camp Zama, the three school-age children in the Ray family have been making the most of their time in Japan and immersing themselves in the language and culture literally since the day they moved here last summer.
    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 21:07
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, The Ray Family, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Month of the Military Child
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

