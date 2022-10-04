video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838414" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

April is the Month of the Military Child. It is a time to honor all the military children throughout the world and to recognize the sacrifices and challenges they face every day. Here on Camp Zama, the three school-age children in the Ray family have been making the most of their time in Japan and immersing themselves in the language and culture literally since the day they moved here last summer.

#MonthOfTheMilitaryChild #ArmyFamily #PeopleFirst