April is the Month of the Military Child. It is a time to honor all the military children throughout the world and to recognize the sacrifices and challenges they face every day. Here on Camp Zama, the three school-age children in the Ray family have been making the most of their time in Japan and immersing themselves in the language and culture literally since the day they moved here last summer.
#MonthOfTheMilitaryChild #ArmyFamily #PeopleFirst
Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
Date Posted:
|04.10.2022 21:07
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|838414
VIRIN:
|220411-A-AB123-001
Filename:
|DOD_108908880
Length:
|00:03:54
Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Ray Family, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
