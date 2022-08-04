Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year FY 2021

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    AFN Yokosuka

    220408-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 11, 2020) Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Lewis discusses being selected as Sea Sailor of the Year for 7th Fleet. The 7th Fleet Sailor of the Year Week is designed to share with these outstanding Sailors the unique operational environment in the 7th Fleet as well as enhance regional partnerships with like-minded forces. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 20:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838408
    VIRIN: 220408-N-JC445-1001
    Filename: DOD_108908859
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, 7th Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year FY 2021, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Yokosuka
    7th Fleet
    SOY
    Sailor of the Year
    CFAY

