Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis Fire, April 10, 2022 - B-Roll II

U.S. Air Force firefighters, the Texas State Forrest Service, and the Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighters respond to a large wildfire Apr. 10, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio.