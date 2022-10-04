U.S. Air Force firefighters, the Texas State Forrest Service, and the Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighters respond to a large wildfire Apr. 10, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2022 16:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838399
|VIRIN:
|220410-F-JP644-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108908524
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis Fire, April 10, 2022 - B-Roll II, by TSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT