    Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis Fire, April 10, 2022 - B-Roll

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Hugo Delgado 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force firefighters, the Texas State Forrest Service, and the Fredricksburg Task Force strike team firefighters respond to a large wildfire Apr. 10, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis demolition range area. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wild-lands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 16:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838398
    VIRIN: 220410-F-JP644-001
    Filename: DOD_108908497
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis Fire, April 10, 2022 - B-Roll, by TSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Bullis
    JBSA
    Fire. U.S. Air Force
    Texas State Forrest Service
    Fredricksburg Task Force

