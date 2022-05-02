Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing respond expeditiously to a KC-135 Stratotanker during a routine Operation Readiness Exercise. The training allows airmen to practice the ability to respond at a moments notice.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2022 11:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838391
|VIRIN:
|220205-F-GV306-208
|Filename:
|DOD_108908054
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 134th ARW Train Response Time During Exercise, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exercises
LEAVE A COMMENT