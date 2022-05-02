Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    134th ARW Train Response Time During Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing respond expeditiously to a KC-135 Stratotanker during a routine Operation Readiness Exercise. The training allows airmen to practice the ability to respond at a moments notice.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 11:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838391
    VIRIN: 220205-F-GV306-208
    Filename: DOD_108908054
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134th ARW Train Response Time During Exercise, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Exercises

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Tennessee Air National Guard
    134th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT