The Titans of Flight Air Expo at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, showcases more than 50 aerial demonstration performances and static aircraft displays. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2022 19:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838387
|VIRIN:
|220409-F-DN281-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108907764
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Titans of Flight: JB Charleston Air Expo 2022, by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
