B-roll stringer of the Blue Angels performance at the Titans of Flight Air Expo, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2022. The airshow showcases more than 50 aerial demonstration performances and static aircraft displays. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2022 19:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838385
|VIRIN:
|220409-F-PT849-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108907667
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JBC Air Expo 2022: Day 1, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
