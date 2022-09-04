Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Invictus Games Team US | Day 3 | B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT. BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp, Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc, Pvt. Melissa Espinales, Sarah Hauck, Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie and Staff Sgt. Charles Plouffe

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Team U.S. athletes have arrived in Washington D.C. from all over the world to train for the Invictus Games the Hague. Training Camp will run from April 7, 2022 – April 12, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2022 18:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838384
    VIRIN: 220409-M-JX937-1001
    PIN: 220409
    Filename: DOD_108907611
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: FT. BELVOIR, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games Team US | Day 3 | B-Roll, by Anthony Beauchamp, Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, PV1 Melissa Espinales, Sarah Hauck, MSgt Carlin Leslie and SSgt Charles Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    IAM

    KnowYourMil

    IG22

    WeAreTeamUS

    TAGS

    IAM
    Invictus Games
    KnowYourMil
    IG22
    WeAreTeamUS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT