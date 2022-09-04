Team U.S. athletes have arrived in Washington D.C. from all over the world to train for the Invictus Games the Hague. Training Camp will run from April 7, 2022 – April 12, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2022 18:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838384
|VIRIN:
|220409-M-JX937-1001
|PIN:
|220409
|Filename:
|DOD_108907611
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|FT. BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Invictus Games Team US | Day 3 | B-Roll, by Anthony Beauchamp, Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, PV1 Melissa Espinales, Sarah Hauck, MSgt Carlin Leslie and SSgt Charles Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IAM
KnowYourMil
IG22
WeAreTeamUS
LEAVE A COMMENT