Unified Command established to respond to adrift container ship off Point Reyes coast

The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Marin County established a unified command to respond to the 564-foot container ship Wan Hai 176 approximately seven miles off the coast of Point Reyes, Calif., April 9, 2022. The Wan Hai 176, a Singapore-flagged vessel with 21 people on board, reported a loss of engine power and being adrift to Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)