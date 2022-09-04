Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unified Command established to respond to adrift container ship off Point Reyes coast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Marin County established a unified command to respond to the 564-foot container ship Wan Hai 176 approximately seven miles off the coast of Point Reyes, Calif., April 9, 2022. The Wan Hai 176, a Singapore-flagged vessel with 21 people on board, reported a loss of engine power and being adrift to Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2022 15:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838371
    VIRIN: 220409-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_108907425
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unified Command established to respond to adrift container ship off Point Reyes coast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    California
    Unified Command
    Container ship
    Point Reyes
    Wan Hai

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT