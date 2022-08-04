Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard reflects on two years of COVID-19 relief missions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Over the last two years the National Guard has supported COVID-19 relief missions in all 54 states, territories and the District of Columbia. Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the National Guard has administered more than 15.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. population, conducted more than 34.9 million tests and screenings within their communities, and helped deliver more than one billion meals to the public. Although the mission for their Active Duty counterparts concluded March 29, the more than 8,000 Guard members are still on duty supporting relief efforts, and will continue the mission as long as their communities require support.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2022 11:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838370
    VIRIN: 220408-A-TA175-959
    Filename: DOD_108907358
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard reflects on two years of COVID-19 relief missions, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT