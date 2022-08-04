Over the last two years the National Guard has supported COVID-19 relief missions in all 54 states, territories and the District of Columbia. Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the National Guard has administered more than 15.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. population, conducted more than 34.9 million tests and screenings within their communities, and helped deliver more than one billion meals to the public. Although the mission for their Active Duty counterparts concluded March 29, the more than 8,000 Guard members are still on duty supporting relief efforts, and will continue the mission as long as their communities require support.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2022 11:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|838370
|VIRIN:
|220408-A-TA175-959
|Filename:
|DOD_108907358
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard reflects on two years of COVID-19 relief missions, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT