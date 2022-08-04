TAG's Corner - April 8, 2022

In this edition of TAG's Corner, Maj. Gen. Greg Knight welcomes Vermont Guardsmen home from their deployments, discusses areas of concern within the Vermont National Guard, and praises Soldiers and Airmen for their continued excellence in state and federal missions.
