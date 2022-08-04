National Guard reflects on two years of COVID-19 relief missions

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Over the last two years the National Guard has supported COVID-19 relief missions in all 54 states, territories and the District of Columbia. Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the National Guard has administered more than 15.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. population, 34.9 million tests within their communities, and helped deliver more than one billion meals to the public. Although the mission for their Active Duty counterparts concluded March 29, the more than 8,000 Guard members are still on duty supporting relief efforts, and will continue the mission as long as their communities require support.