Coast Guard rescues man from disabled vessel 69 miles east of Port Canaveral

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew rescued a man 69 miles east of Port Canaveral, Florida, April 9, 2022. The man's sailing vessel was disabled and he was able to contact a passing cruise ship to contact the Coast Guard for assistance. ( U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater video)
|04.09.2022
|04.09.2022 11:03
|B-Roll
|838366
|040101-G-G0107-1388
|DOD_108907339
|00:00:15
|PORT CANAVERAL, FL, US
|2
|2
