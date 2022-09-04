Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues man from disabled vessel 69 miles east of Port Canaveral

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew rescued a man 69 miles east of Port Canaveral, Florida, April 9, 2022. The man's sailing vessel was disabled and he was able to contact a passing cruise ship to contact the Coast Guard for assistance. ( U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2022 11:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838366
    VIRIN: 040101-G-G0107-1388
    Filename: DOD_108907339
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: PORT CANAVERAL, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues man from disabled vessel 69 miles east of Port Canaveral, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Air Station Clearwater
    Port Canaveral
    D7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT