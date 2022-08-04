Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Medical Leadership Message on Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by BUMED PAO 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    This is a video message from Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, Surgeon General of the Navy, and Rear Adm. Gayle Shaffer, Deputy Surgeon General of the Navy, on Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR). Video was produced by Mr. Todd Folts, Navy Medical Leader & Professional Development Command (NMLPDC)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2022 10:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 838365
    VIRIN: 220411-N-N1526-001
    Filename: DOD_108907317
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medical Leadership Message on Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR), by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Surgeon General
    Navy Medicine
    SAPR
    Deputy Surgeon General
    navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT