This is a video message from Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, Surgeon General of the Navy, and Rear Adm. Gayle Shaffer, Deputy Surgeon General of the Navy, on Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR). Video was produced by Mr. Todd Folts, Navy Medical Leader & Professional Development Command (NMLPDC)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2022 10:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|838365
|VIRIN:
|220411-N-N1526-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108907317
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Medical Leadership Message on Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR), by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
