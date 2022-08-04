Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptor Demo Team Attends FIDAE 2022

    SANTIAGO, RM, CHILE

    04.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team preform at the FIDAE 2022 Air & Trade Show in Santiago, Chile, April 5-10, 2022. The team is led by pilot and commander Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, and the team is stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Hampton, VA. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers at airshows across the world to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world's premier 5th generation fighter aircraft. The team consists of the pilot, safety officer, superintendent, team chief, multiple crew chiefs, and avionics specialists, public affairs and aircrew flight equipment technicians.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 22:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838360
    VIRIN: 220408-F-EZ530-1001
    Filename: DOD_108907210
    Length: 00:08:23
    Location: SANTIAGO, RM, CL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptor Demo Team Attends FIDAE 2022, by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    F-22 Raptor
    Chile
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team
    FIDAE2022

