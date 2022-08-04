F-22 Raptor Demo Team Attends FIDAE 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team preform at the FIDAE 2022 Air & Trade Show in Santiago, Chile, April 5-10, 2022. The team is led by pilot and commander Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, and the team is stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Hampton, VA. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers at airshows across the world to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world's premier 5th generation fighter aircraft. The team consists of the pilot, safety officer, superintendent, team chief, multiple crew chiefs, and avionics specialists, public affairs and aircrew flight equipment technicians.