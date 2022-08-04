The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team preform at the FIDAE 2022 Air & Trade Show in Santiago, Chile, April 5-10, 2022. The team is led by pilot and commander Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, and the team is stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Hampton, VA. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers at airshows across the world to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world's premier 5th generation fighter aircraft. The team consists of the pilot, safety officer, superintendent, team chief, multiple crew chiefs, and avionics specialists, public affairs and aircrew flight equipment technicians.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 22:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838360
|VIRIN:
|220408-F-EZ530-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108907210
|Length:
|00:08:23
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, RM, CL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, F-22 Raptor Demo Team Attends FIDAE 2022, by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
