Lt. Gen. Donna Martin, the Army's first female inspector general, appointed in September, and Sgt. Maj. Larry Orvis, the Army IG sergeant major, teamed up to speak to prospective graduates of U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy Class 72, March 24, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 18:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|838351
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-KV967-2003
|PIN:
|220325
|Filename:
|DOD_108906981
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army IG, IG sergeant major speak at USASMA, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT