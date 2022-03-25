Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army IG, IG sergeant major speak at USASMA

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Gen. Donna Martin, the Army's first female inspector general, appointed in September, and Sgt. Maj. Larry Orvis, the Army IG sergeant major, teamed up to speak to prospective graduates of U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy Class 72, March 24, 2022.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 18:41
