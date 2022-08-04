Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Mission Sustainment Team 2 participated in a Full Mission Profile

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexis Sandoval 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Last week, Air Commandos of Detachment 1, Mission Sustainment Team 2 participated in a Full Mission Profile exercise demonstrating their ability to rapidly establish a forward operations center in an austere environment. The mission sustainment team concept supports Agile Combat Employment strategies by providing livable conditions in contingency locations operated by multi-functional Airmen from various career fields.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 17:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 838341
    VIRIN: 220408-F-AP057-1001
    Filename: DOD_108906908
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    This work, The Mission Sustainment Team 2 participated in a Full Mission Profile, by A1C Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

