Last week, Air Commandos of Detachment 1, Mission Sustainment Team 2 participated in a Full Mission Profile exercise demonstrating their ability to rapidly establish a forward operations center in an austere environment. The mission sustainment team concept supports Agile Combat Employment strategies by providing livable conditions in contingency locations operated by multi-functional Airmen from various career fields.
|04.08.2022
|04.08.2022 17:26
|Newscasts
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
This work, The Mission Sustainment Team 2 participated in a Full Mission Profile, by A1C Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
