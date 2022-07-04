Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanscom leaders observe Month of the Military Child

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    66th Air Base Group officials record a video message to highlight Month of the Military Child, underscoring the important role military children play at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., and across the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 17:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 838340
    VIRIN: 210408-F-PR861-1001
    Filename: DOD_108906905
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanscom leaders observe Month of the Military Child, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

