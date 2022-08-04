Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zero To One Hundred Podcast - EP 1 - SSgt John Stefanowicz - Part

    04.08.2022

    Video by Michael Stevenson 

    Marine and Family Programs

    Welcome to the Zero To One Hundred Podcast! Our first guest is the esteemed U.S. Marine Staff Sergeant (SSgt) John Stefanowicz. The first Marine to compete on the U.S. Olympic Wrestling team since Sergeant Anthony “Buddy” Lee in the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 15:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 838331
    VIRIN: 220408-M-JB228-372
    Filename: DOD_108906611
    Length: 00:32:43
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zero To One Hundred Podcast - EP 1 - SSgt John Stefanowicz - Part, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wrestling
    Zero
    USMC
    Podcast
    Semper Fit
    Zero To One Hundred

