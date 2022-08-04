Zero To One Hundred Podcast - EP 1 - SSgt John Stefanowicz - Part

Welcome to the Zero To One Hundred Podcast! Our first guest is the esteemed U.S. Marine Staff Sergeant (SSgt) John Stefanowicz. The first Marine to compete on the U.S. Olympic Wrestling team since Sergeant Anthony “Buddy” Lee in the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain.
