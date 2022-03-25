The Fort Report - Fort Bliss, Texas - March 25, 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It’s time for your Fort Report, the official video news magazine of Fort Bliss, Texas.



In this edition:



- 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade has been featuring Iron Eagle Soldiers all month long as a part of their Women's History Month observance.



- Earlier this month, the Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program here at Fort Bliss got COVID clever and broke down their largest annual #employment fair into a series of smaller fairs to serve jobseekers better.