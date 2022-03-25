Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fort Report - Fort Bliss, Texas - March 25, 2022

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    It’s time for your Fort Report, the official video news magazine of Fort Bliss, Texas.

    In this edition:

    - 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade has been featuring Iron Eagle Soldiers all month long as a part of their Women's History Month observance.

    - Earlier this month, the Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program here at Fort Bliss got COVID clever and broke down their largest annual #employment fair into a series of smaller fairs to serve jobseekers better.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 16:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838320
    VIRIN: 220325-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 220325
    Filename: DOD_108906462
    Length: 00:05:48
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US

    soldier
    news
    fort bliss
    army
    usarmy

