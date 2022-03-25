It’s time for your Fort Report, the official video news magazine of Fort Bliss, Texas.
In this edition:
- 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade has been featuring Iron Eagle Soldiers all month long as a part of their Women's History Month observance.
- Earlier this month, the Army Community Service Employment Readiness Program here at Fort Bliss got COVID clever and broke down their largest annual #employment fair into a series of smaller fairs to serve jobseekers better.
This work, The Fort Report - Fort Bliss, Texas - March 25, 2022, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
