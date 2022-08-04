The Eighth Annual Sexual Assault Prevention Response Program 5K & Wellness Event

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838307" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The eighth annual Sexual Assault Prevention Response Program 5K took place April 8, 2022 at Lanham Field, on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. The race, which this year included a wellness fair, brought awareness to the occurrence of sexual assault and resources and education for its prevention. The wellness fair included participants showcasing resources available on the installation and its surrounding communities.