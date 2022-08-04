Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Eighth Annual Sexual Assault Prevention Response Program 5K & Wellness Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Brown 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    The eighth annual Sexual Assault Prevention Response Program 5K took place April 8, 2022 at Lanham Field, on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. The race, which this year included a wellness fair, brought awareness to the occurrence of sexual assault and resources and education for its prevention. The wellness fair included participants showcasing resources available on the installation and its surrounding communities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 14:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838307
    VIRIN: 220408-M-PL160-1001
    Filename: DOD_108906302
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Eighth Annual Sexual Assault Prevention Response Program 5K & Wellness Event, by GySgt Daniel Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAPR
    5K
    Run
    MCAS Cherry Point
    b-roll
    Wellness event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT