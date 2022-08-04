The Eighth Annual Sexual Assault Prevention Response Program 5K & Wellness Event

The eighth annual Sexual Assault Prevention Response Program 5K took place April 8, 2022 at Lanham Field, on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. The race, which this year included a wellness fair, brought awareness to the occurrence of sexual assault and resources and education for its prevention. The wellness fair included participants showcasing resources available on the installation and its surrounding communities.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 14:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838307
|VIRIN:
|220408-M-PL160-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108906302
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
