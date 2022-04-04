Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What's Up USASAC - Ep3

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    On this edition of "What's Up USASAC" we talk about a change coming to the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command. The organizations synchronization meeting is getting a new look and USASAC's Deputy to the Commanding General, Dr. Myra Gray, explains what the new version will look like and why the changes are important moving forward.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 14:10
    Video ID: 838304
    VIRIN: 220408-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_108906297
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What's Up USASAC - Ep3, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

