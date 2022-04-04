What's Up USASAC - Ep3

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this edition of "What's Up USASAC" we talk about a change coming to the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command. The organizations synchronization meeting is getting a new look and USASAC's Deputy to the Commanding General, Dr. Myra Gray, explains what the new version will look like and why the changes are important moving forward.