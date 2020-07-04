Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Mariano Bosquez, "Why I Instruct"

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Benari Poulten 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Here is why U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Mariano Bosquez, a 92M Mortuary Affairs Specialist instructor, serves in the 80th Training Command. Join our instructor team! For info on available opportunities, contact your local career counselor or the 80th's counselor at 910-656-0907.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2020
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 13:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838303
    VIRIN: 200407-A-PZ247-395
    Filename: DOD_108906291
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: VA, US

    Army Reserve
    80th Training Command
    94th Training Division

