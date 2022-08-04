President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Deliver Remarks on the Senate’s Historic, Bipartisan Confirmation of Judge Jackson to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 14:12
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|838301
|Filename:
|DOD_108906255
|Length:
|00:45:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Confirmation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT