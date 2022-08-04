Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers Remarks on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Confirmation

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Deliver Remarks on the Senate’s Historic, Bipartisan Confirmation of Judge Jackson to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 14:12
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 838301
    Filename: DOD_108906255
    Length: 00:45:57
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Confirmation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    VPOTUS
    Supreme Court
    Kamala Harris
    Ketanji Brown Jackson
    Associate Justice

