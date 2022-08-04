Victory Wellness Spotlight - Spc. Savannah Jackson

Operation Victory Wellness is the 1st Infantry Division's ongoing, decisive operation to build cohesive teams and stronger, more resilient Soldiers. Follow Spc. Savannah Jackson as she talks about her experience and how Victory Wellness helps her. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Tanner Dibble)
|04.08.2022
|04.08.2022 13:47
|Video Productions
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
