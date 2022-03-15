Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss troops head downtown, connect with El Paso

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    In an effort to connect Fort Bliss Soldiers and families with the greater El Paso, Texas, community, as well as share life skills with junior troops, the garrison command and the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program continue to find new ways to share what’s good about being stationed in the Sun City.

    Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade were treated to a meal and a behind-the-scenes look at downtown El Paso restaurant Mac’s Downtown, March 15, 2022.

    (U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 13:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838298
    VIRIN: 220315-A-KV967-2002
    PIN: 220315
    Filename: DOD_108906178
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bliss troops head downtown, connect with El Paso, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    soldier
    fort bliss
    el paso
    texas
    army
    usarmy

