Bliss troops head downtown, connect with El Paso

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838298" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In an effort to connect Fort Bliss Soldiers and families with the greater El Paso, Texas, community, as well as share life skills with junior troops, the garrison command and the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program continue to find new ways to share what’s good about being stationed in the Sun City.



Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade were treated to a meal and a behind-the-scenes look at downtown El Paso restaurant Mac’s Downtown, March 15, 2022.



(U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)