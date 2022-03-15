Bliss troops head downtown, connect with El Paso

In an effort to connect Fort Bliss Soldiers and families with the greater El Paso, Texas, community, as well as share life skills with junior troops, the garrison command and the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program continue to find new ways to share what’s good about being stationed in the Sun City.
Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade were treated to a meal and a behind-the-scenes look at downtown El Paso restaurant Mac’s Downtown, March 15, 2022.
(U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
