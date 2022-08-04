Victory Wellness Spotlight - Spc. Ashleigh McPherson & Pfc. Isabella Stracuzzi

Operation Victory Wellness is the 1st Infantry Division's ongoing, decisive operation to build cohesive teams and stronger, more resilient Soldiers. Follow Spc. Ashleigh McPherson and Pfc. Isabella Stracuzzi as they talk about their experience with Victory Wellness and how it helps them. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alvin Conley)
