    M320 Range B-Roll

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Justin Brown 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, train with the M320 Grenade Launcher on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 5, 2022. The exercise allowed the Marines to engage and destroy a variety of targets found on the battlefield in order to increase the lethality of the unit and provide a heightened level of marksmanship with the M320 Grenade Launcher. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin T Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 14:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838294
    VIRIN: 220408-M-LP653-1001
    Filename: DOD_108906140
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M320 Range B-Roll, by LCpl Justin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3/6
    training
    Grenade Launcher
    M320
    2d MARDIV

