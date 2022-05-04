M320 Range B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838294" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, train with the M320 Grenade Launcher on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 5, 2022. The exercise allowed the Marines to engage and destroy a variety of targets found on the battlefield in order to increase the lethality of the unit and provide a heightened level of marksmanship with the M320 Grenade Launcher. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin T Brown)