88th Readiness Division Command Historian Ward Zischke discusses the Army Reserve history and highlights the early days of the 101st Division.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 13:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|838292
|VIRIN:
|220408-A-SX453-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108906116
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, History Minutes: Organized Reserve and the 101st Division, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT