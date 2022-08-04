Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    History Minutes: Organized Reserve and the 101st Division

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    88th Readiness Division Command Historian Ward Zischke discusses the Army Reserve history and highlights the early days of the 101st Division.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 13:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838292
    VIRIN: 220408-A-SX453-001
    Filename: DOD_108906116
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, History Minutes: Organized Reserve and the 101st Division, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    history
    Army Reserve
    101st Division
    Old Abe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT