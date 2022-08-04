Operation Victory Wellness is the 1st Infantry Division's ongoing, decisive operation to build cohesive teams and stronger, more resilient Soldiers. Follow Chaplain (Maj.) Bright as she discusses her experience and how Victory Wellness helps her. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Steven Galimore)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 13:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838291
|VIRIN:
|220408-A-TD846-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108906111
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Hometown:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Victory Wellness Spotlight, by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT