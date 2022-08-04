Operation Victory Wellness is the 1st Infantry Division's ongoing, decisive operation to build cohesive teams and stronger, more resilient Soldiers. Follow Pfc. McGee as he talks about his experience with Victory Wellness and how it helps him. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kenneth Barnet)
Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 13:47
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|838286
VIRIN:
|220408-A-HY986-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108906050
Length:
|00:00:51
Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
Hometown:
|ALABASTER, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Victory Wellness Spotlight - Pfc. Reese McGee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
