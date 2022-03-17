Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale Airmen; Always Ready

    BARKSDALE AFB, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Second Logistics Readiness Squadron and Dental Squadron Airmen carry out their duties at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 17, 2022.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838285
    VIRIN: 220317-F-LK801-386
    Filename: DOD_108906033
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, AL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Barksdale Airmen; Always Ready, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Supply
    Female
    Louisiana
    Logistics
    Warehouse
    Military women
    Global Strike
    Barksdale
    Women's History Month
    Women
    Air Force
    Dental
    Always Ready
    AFGSC
    2BW
    WLS
    Striker Culture
    StrikerWLS

