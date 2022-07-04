Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Donate Blood: Travis Mills' Story

    ROME, ME, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    Ret. Staff Sergeant Travis Mills, 82nd Airborne Division and quadruple amputee, tells his story about why he donates blood to the Armed Services Blood Program.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 11:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 838273
    VIRIN: 220407-O-XH734-119
    Filename: DOD_108905843
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: ROME, ME, US 
    Hometown: ROME, ME, US

    This work, Why I Donate Blood: Travis Mills' Story, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    wounded warrior
    amputee
    blood donation
    82nd Airborne
    Travis Mills
    ASBP

