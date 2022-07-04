Ret. Staff Sergeant Travis Mills, 82nd Airborne Division and quadruple amputee, tells his story about why he donates blood to the Armed Services Blood Program.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 11:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|838273
|VIRIN:
|220407-O-XH734-119
|Filename:
|DOD_108905843
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|ROME, ME, US
|Hometown:
|ROME, ME, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Donate Blood: Travis Mills' Story, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT