From South Korea to the Cassidy Gate, it’s time for your Fort Report, the official video news magazine of Fort Bliss, Texas.
In this edition:
The 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command held their annual Best Warrior competition on the Fort Bliss Training Complex last month. The 32nd AAMDC oversees approximately 10,000 Air Defender Soldiers serving around the globe.
The 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade marked Women’s History Month with a series of Soldier profile videos. Even though March has come and gone, we have one more from the CAB as we spend a few minutes with Chemical Officer 2nd Lt. Abreanna Odom.
(U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 11:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|838272
|VIRIN:
|220408-A-KV967-3001
|PIN:
|220408
|Filename:
|DOD_108905834
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Fort Report - Fort Bliss, Texas - April 8, 2022, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT