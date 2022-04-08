Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fort Report - Fort Bliss, Texas - April 8, 2022

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    From South Korea to the Cassidy Gate, it’s time for your Fort Report, the official video news magazine of Fort Bliss, Texas.

    In this edition:

    The 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command held their annual Best Warrior competition on the Fort Bliss Training Complex last month. The 32nd AAMDC oversees approximately 10,000 Air Defender Soldiers serving around the globe.

    The 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade marked Women’s History Month with a series of Soldier profile videos. Even though March has come and gone, we have one more from the CAB as we spend a few minutes with Chemical Officer 2nd Lt. Abreanna Odom.

    (U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 11:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 838272
    VIRIN: 220408-A-KV967-3001
    PIN: 220408
    Filename: DOD_108905834
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fort Report - Fort Bliss, Texas - April 8, 2022, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    soldier
    news
    fort bliss
    army
    usarmy

