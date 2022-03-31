Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Barracks Washington 221st Birthday Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Cpl. Tanner Lambert and Cpl. Mark Morales

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marine Barracks Washington celebrates its 221st Birthday on March 31, 2022. Barracks alumni came back to MBW to share some of their favorite stories and give their take on the importance and impact of the Barracks' mission. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpls. Tanner D. Lambert and Mark A. Morales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 08:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838262
    VIRIN: 220331-M-M0342-1001
    Filename: DOD_108905460
    Length: 00:07:09
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Barracks Washington 221st Birthday Celebration, by Cpl Tanner Lambert and Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ceremonial Drill

    Marine Barracks Washington

    8th & I

    TAGS

    Birthday
    Ceremonial Drill
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT