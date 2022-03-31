Marine Barracks Washington celebrates its 221st Birthday on March 31, 2022. Barracks alumni came back to MBW to share some of their favorite stories and give their take on the importance and impact of the Barracks' mission. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpls. Tanner D. Lambert and Mark A. Morales)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 08:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838262
|VIRIN:
|220331-M-M0342-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108905460
|Length:
|00:07:09
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Barracks Washington 221st Birthday Celebration, by Cpl Tanner Lambert and Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ceremonial Drill
Marine Barracks Washington
8th & I
