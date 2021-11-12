Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Shows off SCBA

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lieberknecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    211211-N-AO823-2001
    SAN DIEGO (Dec. 11, 2022) -- The crew of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) is taught how to properly operate and wear a Self Contained Breathing Apparatus. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 1st Class Michael J. Lieberknecht)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 08:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838261
    VIRIN: 211211-N-AO823-2001
    Filename: DOD_108905459
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: US

    This work, Makin Island Shows off SCBA, by PO1 Michael Lieberknecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    Sailors
    gungho
    MKI

