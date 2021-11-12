Makin Island Shows off SCBA

211211-N-AO823-2001
SAN DIEGO (Dec. 11, 2022) -- The crew of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) is taught how to properly operate and wear a Self Contained Breathing Apparatus. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 1st Class Michael J. Lieberknecht)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 08:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838261
|VIRIN:
|211211-N-AO823-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108905459
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
