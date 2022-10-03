220310-N-LR905-2001
SAN DIEGO (March 18, 2022) -- Visual Landing Aids are explained on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass communication 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 08:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838260
|VIRIN:
|220310-N-LR905-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108905458
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MKI Visual Landing Aids, by PO2 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT