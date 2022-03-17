220317-N-NY430-2002
SAN DIEGO (March 17, 2022) -- Electronics Technicican 2nd Class Bradley Weaver is show-cased in this video portrait. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass communication 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 08:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838258
|VIRIN:
|220317-N-NY430-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_108905451
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Makin Island Raider ET2 Weaver, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT