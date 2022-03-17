Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Raider ET2 Weaver

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220317-N-NY430-2002
    SAN DIEGO (March 17, 2022) -- Electronics Technicican 2nd Class Bradley Weaver is show-cased in this video portrait. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass communication 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 08:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838258
    VIRIN: 220317-N-NY430-2002
    Filename: DOD_108905451
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: US

    This work, Makin Island Raider ET2 Weaver, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    Sailors
    gungho
    MKI

