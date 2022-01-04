Balikatan 22 - Philippine, U.S. Air Force Bilateral Air Defense

Philippine Airmen and U.S. service members conduct a bilateral air defense training mission during exercise Balikatan 22 at Basa Air Base, Philippines, April 1, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Steve Cushman)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 03:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838250
|VIRIN:
|220401-M-BQ183-693
|Filename:
|DOD_108905214
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
