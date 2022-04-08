DoD News in 2: April 8, 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this DoD News in 2: April 1st marked the 129th anniversary of the creation of the rank Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy, Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted the first-ever amphibious insert of a Patriot missile system in the Philippines, and U.S. Air Force 3rd Wing launched F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and landed at Ted Stevens Anchorage Airport as part of Polar Force 22-4.