    DoD News in 2: April 8, 2022

    JAPAN

    04.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this DoD News in 2: April 1st marked the 129th anniversary of the creation of the rank Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy, Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted the first-ever amphibious insert of a Patriot missile system in the Philippines, and U.S. Air Force 3rd Wing launched F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and landed at Ted Stevens Anchorage Airport as part of Polar Force 22-4.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 02:08
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD News in 2: April 8, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    CPO
    Phillippines
    IndoPacific
    Indo-Asia-Pacific
    Balikatan 2022

