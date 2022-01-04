Balikatan 22: U.S., Philippine Air Force coordinate airspace

Philippine and U.S. Air Force combat air controllers coordinate airspace during exercise Balikatan 22 at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Tarlac, Philippines, April 1, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 03:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838247
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-ZJ963-518
|Filename:
|DOD_108905144
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
