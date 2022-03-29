B Roll: Mamoru 2022 SAF vehicle inspections

U.S. Marines with Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji conduct vehicle inspections as the security augmentation force for Exercise Mamoru 2022 on CATC Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, March 29, 2022. Camp personnel conducted a mass casualty drill that required responses from the camp's Provost Marshal's Office, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire & Emergency Services, a security augmentation force, and the Naval Medical Readiness and Training Detachment Fuji. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)
