A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing take off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during Polar Force 22-4 in Anchorage, Alaska, April 7, 2022. The F-22 increases lethality against all advanced air threats by minimizing enemy capabilities to track and engage with the jet due to its stealth, integrated avionics, and supercruise characteristics. The F-22’s characteristics provide synergistic effects, increasing lethality against all advanced air threats.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 21:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838229
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-AT619-1091
|Filename:
|DOD_108904771
|Length:
|00:05:11
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, F-22 Afterburner Launches during PF 22-4 (4K Slowmo), by SrA Jack Layman
