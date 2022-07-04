Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Afterburner Launches during PF 22-4 (4K Slowmo)

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing take off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson during Polar Force 22-4 in Anchorage, Alaska, April 7, 2022. The F-22 increases lethality against all advanced air threats by minimizing enemy capabilities to track and engage with the jet due to its stealth, integrated avionics, and supercruise characteristics. The F-22’s characteristics provide synergistic effects, increasing lethality against all advanced air threats.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 21:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838229
    VIRIN: 220407-F-AT619-1091
    Filename: DOD_108904771
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    f22
    3WG
    ANC
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    PolarForce

