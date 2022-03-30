U.S. service members and camp personnel with Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji participate in Exercise Mamoru 2022 on CATC Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, March 28-30, 2022. Camp personnel conducted a mass casualty drill that required responses from the camp's Provost Marshal's Office, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire & Emergency Services, a security augmentation force, and the Naval Medical Readiness and Training Detachment Fuji. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)
