    339 QUARTERMASTER CO FTX

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.25.2022

    Video by Spc. Valesia Gaines 

    AFN Humphreys

    339 Quartermaster Co. conducts FTX including Base Defense, TC3, MOS specific training.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 21:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838223
    VIRIN: 220325-A-CC161-420
    Filename: DOD_108904761
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 339 QUARTERMASTER CO FTX, by SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

