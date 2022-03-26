Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings over Columbus/A-10 Demonstration Team Quick Clip

    MS, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A quick clip of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team from the Wings over Columbus Airshow, Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 19:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838212
    VIRIN: 220326-F-CJ645-129
    Filename: DOD_108904653
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: MS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Wings over Columbus/A-10 Demonstration Team Quick Clip, by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Airshow
    United States Air Force
    recruiting
    A10demoteam

